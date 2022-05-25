Florence Pugh shuts down Will Poulter dating rumors

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Things aren’t always what they seem. Case in point, after pictures of Florence Pugh and Will Poulter hanging out sparked romance rumors, the English actress took to social media to set the record straight.

“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating,” Pugh, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about a half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/ framed out so that it looks otherwise,” she explained. “You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s arms at the sides.”

The Midsommar star continued, “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy..doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

The lengthy statement comes days after photos of Pugh and Poulter hanging out in Ibiza went viral. To further prove her point, Pugh shared a few photos of other friends who were along on the friendly trip, before sharing a message urging people to be mindful of what they say online.

“Another note, a very important note. There’s no need to drag people through this,” she wrote. “Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day, if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person…you’re just bullying. There’s literally no need to be horrible online- no need.”

“Think about what you write. Think about who it affects,” Pugh added.

Prior to the recent link to Poulter, Pugh has been romantically linked to actor Zach Braff, 47, since 2018.

