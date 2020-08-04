Following COVID-19 halt, new episodes of 'The Young and the Restless' start August 10

CBS Television Network.(LOS ANGELES) — CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless will start rolling out new episodes August 10, the network announced on Monday.

It joins its CBS companion soap The Bold and the Beautiful, which began airing originals on July 20, ABC’s General Hospital, which returned with original episodes on Monday, and NBC’s Days Of Our Lives, which has has been airing first-run episodes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, The Young and the Restless, now in its 47th season, was renewed for four more years, taking it through 2024.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio.