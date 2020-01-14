Following Oscar nominations, 'Parasite' lands on Fandango's top five video pre-orders list

L-R So-dam Park and Woo-sik Choi in “Parasite”/NEON + CJ Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — A day after Parasite scored a surprise six Oscar nominations Monday, Fandango revealed the Korean-language thriller debuted on-demand as #4 on FandangoNow’s top five pre-ordered video titles of all time.

For the record, the most-preordered movie on the streaming service is Avengers: Endgame. Joker, which topped the competition with 11 Academy Award noms, ranks second. Venom takes third place with Parasite in fourth, surpassing pre-orders from another hit, Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The film from director Bong Joon-ho also now ranks as the best-selling foreign language film of all time on the streaming service.

In a statement, Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis says, “Parasite is undeniably one of the year’s most talked-about films. Director Bong Joon Ho and the great ensemble cast create a perfect recipe for a suspenseful story with humor, heart, horror and more.”

Davis adds, “The film’s six Oscar nominations has only increased fan anticipation to watch and re-watch the film as it finally arrives at home.”

Parasite is also still in theaters nationwide.

[embedded content]

