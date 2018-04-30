Foo Fighters jam with John Travolta to “You're the One that I Want” from “Grease”

ABC/Fred Watkins(FLORIDA) — After jamming with Rick Astley in Japan last summer, Foo Fighters may have topped themselves with an even more random celebrity guest.

During their headlining set at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday night, the Foos started playing “You’re the One that I Want,” from the musical Grease. All of the sudden, who should show up but Danny Zuko himself, John Travolta.

Travolta only took the stage for a few seconds to wave to the cheering crowd before leaving. Fan footage of Foos Lightning was posted to social media.

Meanwhile, Travolta is currently working with another rock artist: Fred Durst. The Limp Bizkit frontman is directing a film called Moose, starring Travolta as an obsessive fan turned stalker.

