Food Network orders second helping of 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook'

Food Network(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like seconds are in order for Amy Schumer.

Food Network announced on Tuesday that it has ordered additional episodes of breakout series, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

The self-shot series offers a behind-the-scenes look at Schumer’s life in lockdown with her husband, James Beard-Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, their nanny and part-time camera operator, Jane… along with their son and dog, while they, “serve up delicious recipes and cocktails for some good old comfort and humor.”

For her part, Schumer joked in a statement, “We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best!”

