For the first time, the Gotham Awards' Best Picture category features all female nominees

IFP Gotham Awards(NEW YORK) — While the Academy Awards has gotten high-profile static for shunning female filmmakers, nobody is going to say that about the Independent Film Project’s Gotham Awards. This year, every nominated filmmaker in the Best Feature category is a woman.

Kitty Green got the nod for her movie The Assistant; Kelly Reichardt was nominated for First Cow; Eliza Hittman got the nod for her film Never Rarely Sometimes Always; Erika James was recognized for her indie, Relic; and Chloe Zhao, who is directing Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Eternals, was nominated for Nomadland.

Other nominees of note include a posthumous Best Actor nom for Chadwick Boseman for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — a recognition most insiders agree will be repeated as award season ramps up.

Here are the nominees in the other major categories:

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Jude Law — The Nest

John Magaro — First Cow

Jesse Plemons — I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie — Miss Juneteenth

Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn — Minari

Carrie Coon — The Nest

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Breakthrough Actor

Jasmine Batchelor — The Surrogate

Kingsley Ben-Adir — One Night in Miami…

Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Orion Lee — First Cow

Kelly O’Sullivan — Saint Frances

Best Screenplay

Bad Education — Mike Makowsky

First Cow — Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

The Forty-Year-Old Version — Radha Blank

Fourteen — Dan Sallitt

The Vast of Night” — James Montague, Craig Sanger

The IFP Gotham Awards will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 in New York City.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.