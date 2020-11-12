For the first time, the Gotham Awards' Best Picture category features all female nominees
(NEW YORK) — While the Academy Awards has gotten high-profile static for shunning female filmmakers, nobody is going to say that about the Independent Film Project’s Gotham Awards. This year, every nominated filmmaker in the Best Feature category is a woman.
Kitty Green got the nod for her movie The Assistant; Kelly Reichardt was nominated for First Cow; Eliza Hittman got the nod for her film Never Rarely Sometimes Always; Erika James was recognized for her indie, Relic; and Chloe Zhao, who is directing Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Eternals, was nominated for Nomadland.
Other nominees of note include a posthumous Best Actor nom for Chadwick Boseman for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — a recognition most insiders agree will be repeated as award season ramps up.
Here are the nominees in the other major categories:
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
Jude Law — The Nest
John Magaro — First Cow
Jesse Plemons — I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Best Actress
Nicole Beharie — Miss Juneteenth
Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn — Minari
Carrie Coon — The Nest
Frances McDormand — Nomadland
Breakthrough Actor
Jasmine Batchelor — The Surrogate
Kingsley Ben-Adir — One Night in Miami…
Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Orion Lee — First Cow
Kelly O’Sullivan — Saint Frances
Best Screenplay
Bad Education — Mike Makowsky
First Cow — Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
The Forty-Year-Old Version — Radha Blank
Fourteen — Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night” — James Montague, Craig Sanger
The IFP Gotham Awards will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 in New York City.
By Stephen Iervolino
