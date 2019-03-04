Former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Luke Perry dead at 52

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — One of the stars of the classic 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, Luke Perry, has died, ABC News has confirmed. Perry, who was 52, suffered a massive stroke on Thursday.

According to a rep for the actor obtained by ABC News, Perry passed away, “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

The statement continued, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

The actor became a teen hearthrob for playing brooding Dylan McKay on the series, though more recently he played Frederick “Fred” Andrews, Archie’s father on the CW series Riverdale.