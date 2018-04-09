Former “Glee” co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite for joint headlining tour

Marcello Ambriz(LOS ANGELES) — It’s a Glee reunion: Lea Michele and Darren Criss are going on tour together.

Michele, who played Rachel Berry on the Fox musical series, and Criss, who played Blaine Anderson, are teaming up for a co-headlining trek that kicks off on May 30.

The two will take the stage both together and solo. They’ll perform songs from Glee, as well as some Broadway favorites and original songs from their recent solo albums.

“We’ve always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it’s high time we took that show on the road,” Michele and Criss say in a joint statement. “We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show.”

The limited run kicks off in Nashville on May 30, and wraps in Toronto on June 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is the list of tour dates for the LM/DC tour:

5/30 — Nashville, TN, The Ryman Auditorium

5/31 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

6/2 — Pittsburgh, PA, Benedum Center

6/3 — Washington DC, Kennedy Center*

6/5 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

6/6 — Columbus, OH, Ohio Theatre

6/8 — Easton, PA, State Theatre Center for the Arts

6/9 — Newark, NJ, NJPAC

6/10 — Toronto, ON, Sony Centre

*on-sale Friday, April 20

