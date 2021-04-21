Former President George W. Bush warns Matthew McConaughey: Politics is a “tough business”

ABC

After revealing his political aspirations earlier this month — specifically a run for George W. Bush‘s old job as governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey got some friendly advice from the former president himself.

“I tell you this, it’s a tough business,” Bush said on Tuesday’s edition of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Bush’s daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, who co-hosts the show, got the conversation about McConaughey making a run started, noting that the 51-year-old actor “is making headlines down in Texas, dad.”

“I read that, Matthew, yeah,” Bush responded.

Co-host Hoda Kotb followed by pointing out that McConaughey was ahead of incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the polls at the moment.

“So what do you think?” she asked Bush

“I have no idea,” he said, warning, “It’s a tough business.”

Bush served as Texas governor from 1995-2000, when he resigned to serve as president.

A Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released this week showed McConaughey currently has support from 45 percent of registered Texas voters, compared with 33 percent for Abbott, and 22 percent for “someone else” in a race for governor.

