Former ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson ordered to stand trial on three counts of rape

Actor Danny Masterson was told by a Los Angeles judge on Friday that he must stand trial on three counts of rape.

According to Los Angeles affiliate KABC-TV, the prosecution heard testimony from three women, all Scientologists like the former That ’70s Show star, who testified against him in graphic detail.

The actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year.

Despite his attorney’s attempts to paint the relationships as consensual, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo determined that the evidence and testimony presented was enough to merit a trial.

Masterson has denied the charges, and in court Friday, his attorney, Thomas Mesereau, insisted he would prove his client’s innocence.

Masterson faces up to 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all three charges. Judge Olmedo ordered the actor back to court for arraignment on June 7. He remains free on $3.3 million bond.

In June of last year, Masterson was charged with the three rapes, and pleaded not guilty to the charges in January of 2021.

Masterson played Hyde on all eight seasons of That ’70s Show. He was fired from the Netflix comedy The Ranch after the allegations were first made against him in 2017.

