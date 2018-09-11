Former 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star busted for “unintentionally” bringing gun to LAX

Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — David Henrie, best known for playing Selena Gomez’s brother on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007-2012, was arrested on Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport.

Henrie apologized in a statement on Twitter Monday, writing that he “unintentionally” brought his gun, which he legally owns and is registered to his name. “I am so sorry for any trouble it caused but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” he added.

The actor-turned director added, “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened.” Henrie is set to direct a movie he also co-wrote, called This Is the Year. Filming is expected to begin this week

