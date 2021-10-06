Fourth ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie coming to Amazon Prime Video in January

Sony Pictures Animation

The fourth Hotel Transylvania film, Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, is coming to streaming on Amazon Prime early in January.

While original stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James — who voiced Dracula and Frankenstein, respectively — have departed the franchise, the rest of the cast has returned for the fourth installment. In addition to Selena Gomez, who is also an executive producer on the film, the voices include David Spade, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan, Katherine Hahn and Steve Buscemi.

The first Hotel Transylvania movie was released in 2012, spawning a franchise that has earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

