Fox announces new shows: Trace Adkins & Susan Sarandon in ‘Monarch’; Jamie Foxx producing ‘Alert’; and more

On Monday, Fox announced its upcoming slate for the fall season, and in addition to returning hits like 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Cleaning Lady will come new shows with serious cred.

Included is the “Texas-sized drama” Monarch, centering on “America’s first family of country music” and starring Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and country superstar Trace Adkins.

Also in the mix is Alert, a drama series produced by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and focusing on the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit.

Fox is also adapting the award-winning BBC drama Accused, which looks at a crime through the eyes of the defendant.

Gordon Ramsay will continue his long relationship with the network with a new series called Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, in which the famed chef will search for “the next food and drink entrepreneur,” and which will see him investing his own money in their efforts. Additionally, his Next Level Chef will return, as well as his long-running Hell’s Kitchen.

On the animation side, some newcomers will join longtime Fox tentpoles The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers, including Grimsburg, in which executive producer Jon Hamm will voice the title character, an ace detective who can’t crack the case of his own family.

Additionally, Emmy-winning Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon will debut Krapopolis, an animated show starring the voices of Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham and What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry. The show, billed as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, will center on “a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”

The Blockchain relationship will also see Krapopolis producing exclusive NFTs and other digital collectibles.

