Fox renews Jamie Foxx's 'Beat Shazam' for a third season

FOX(NEW YORK) — Music fans will get more chances to try to Beat Shazam after Fox announced Thursday the music game show was renewed for a third season.

Jamie Foxx will return as host of the show that pits its contestants against the song-recognition app Shazam for an opportunity to win up to one million dollars.

“I am beyond excited that BEAT SHAZAM is getting picked up for a third season,” said Foxx said in a statement. “Huge thank you’s to our creator, Jeff Apploff, and to Mark Burnett and MGM, as well as the team at Fox for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to help change more peoples’ lives through our shared love of music.”

Foxx isn’t the only notable name to appear on the show. Beat Shazam has featured celebrity guests including Snoop Dogg, Terrence Howard, Lance Bass, and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Beat Shazam is all about giving real people a chance to make a life-changing amount of money for knowing the biggest hits on the radio,” show creator Jeff Apploff said. “We cannot wait to see which amazing contestants will take home the $1,000,000 in season three!”

At this time there is no set premiere date for season three. Beat Shazam airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

