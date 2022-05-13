Fred Savage reportedly working on “unresolved issues” after ‘Wonder Years’ firing

Savage on the ‘Wonder Years’ set — ABC/Eliza Morse

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Following his termination as executive producer and director of ABC’s hit Wonder Years reboot, Fred Savage is reportedly doing “a lot of self-reflection.”

That’s according to a source who told Page Six he’s “committed to reflecting on any wrongdoing.”

Savage was fired from the show after what the network called an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate conduct” by the actor. The allegations were not sexual in nature, the publication confirmed.

Savage “knows he can be an a**hole at times,” the source explained, noting, “There are some unresolved issues that Fred wants to deal with.”

“Fred has really taken this issue very seriously and is doing a lot of self-reflection about how he could and should have handled different circumstances better,” the source says.

The former child star has logged serious time behind the camera in the years following the original Wonder Years, directing shows like Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the recently wrapped black-ish.

Page Six reports Savage is getting “overwhelming support” from friends and his former Wonder Years colleagues, as well as his wife, Jennifer Lynn Stone.

The new Wonder Years focuses on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama during the 1960s and follows preteen Dean Williams, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams.

