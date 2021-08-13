‘Free Guy’ (finally) now in theaters

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios

After multiple pandemic delays, the action comedy Free Guy is finally in theaters.

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, a wholesome bank teller who learns that he’s actually an NPC — or a non-player-character — in a violent online game called Free City.

The mysterious LadyMolotov — the online avatar for Jodie Comer‘s programmer Millie — opens his eyes.

Along with Joe Keery‘s character Keys, who exists outside of the game, they fight to bring down Taika Waititi‘s odious dudebro Antwan, who stole Millie and Keys’ A.I. game design that turned Guy self-aware, which threatens Antwan’s successful Free City franchise.

At a recent press event, Reynolds joked of his alter-ego, “Well, you know, my default is just pure trash on the inside, so this is sort of slightly new for me.” He added, “You know, there’s something really wonderful about playing a character who’s kind of naive and innocent…it’s even said in the movie, he’s in a sense…like a four-year-old adult.”

Reynolds also noted, “There’s something I think really fun about exploring…everything with new eyes, which is what this character gets to do.”

For Killing Eve Emmy winner Comer, she’s playing both the kick-butt LadyMolotov and her softhearted real-world alter-ego. “It was a huge part of what attracted me to the piece, having this girl Millie and Molotov being a creation of her,” she said. “But that Molotov was also very, very different.”

As for Taika’s “control freak” character, he said, “I’ve met a lot of people like this.” Jabbing Hollywood agents, the Oscar winner noted, “Whenever I think of villains, I think of Americans who I’ve met at CAA parties.”

“Totally. Totally,” Reynolds agreed.

Free Guy was produced by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.