Freeform announces drama ‘Love in the Time of Corona’, and themed movie marathons for August

Freeform(LOS ANGELES) — As the lockdowns wear on, Freeform has announced a way to keep you entertained. In August, the cable network is kicking off Love in the Time of Corona, a limited drama series that deals with some of the hot-button issues of the day, including police brutality, raising a Black child in the current climate, and, as its title suggests, the pandemic.

The series kicks off with a two-night event on August 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Meanwhile, the network will fill every weekend in August with movies. August 1 kicks off the Twilight Weekend, playing every film in the Kristen Stewart/Robert Pattinson series over Saturday and Sunday leading up to the Freeform premiere of Stewart in the hit Snow White and the Huntsman at 11 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

August 8 kicks off Adventure Weekend, featuring movies like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Holes, the National Treasure movies, Speed, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

August 15 kicks off Funday Weekend, featuring animated hits like The Emperor’s New Groove, Kung Fu Panda, Bolt, and Despicable Me.

August 22 starts Let Love In Weekend, with movies like Pitch Perfect, The 40-Year-old-Virgin, Easy A, and the Miss Congeniality movies, all leading up to the first installment of Love in the Time of Corona.

