Freeform announces spooky lineup for “31 Nights of Halloween”

Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time to crawl onto the couch, mummify yourself in a blanket, unwrap a king-size candy bar and prepare for Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween.

This year’s lineup of spooky movies was released Wednesday, and it’s packed with classics, fan favorites and some new faces.

Joining the roster this year will be the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Jaws, Fright Night, Men in Black II and many others.

However, it’s not 31 Nights of Halloween without the staples, with Casper kicking off the inaugural event at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1. Other must-have classics that will keep viewers up at night will be Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Craft, Halloweentown, The Addams Family and Ghostbusters.

Multiple movies and Halloween-centric episodes from Family Guy, The Simpsons and others will play every day until Halloween, with Ghostbusters capping off another year of spooks and frights.

You can view the full schedule on Freeform’s website.

In addition, Los Angeles residents will be able to enjoy an additional fright fest when Freeform takes over Heritage Square Museum from October 1 to the 5 for Freeform’s Halloween Road, “a bewitching bash full of mischief and mayhem” where fans can enjoy an “immersive outdoor walk-thru experience” through the worlds of Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters and The Addams Family.

Tickets for the spooktacular event are currently sold out.

