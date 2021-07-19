“Fresh” face: Kate Beckinsale gets “pi**ed off” when people assume she’s had Botox

Amazon Prime

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Yes, Kate Beckinsale looks stunning at 47, and no, good doctors can’t take the credit. The Underworld series star put it plainly in a chat with the UK’s Sunday Times that she hasn’t had any work done.

“I’m not against people having it,” she allows. “[But] I do get pi**ed off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t.”

The actress explains it’s her mother — who Beckinsale says at 76 is still “f***ing radiant and amazing” — who scared her away from getting any tweaks.

Beckinsale says of Botox, “I’m frightened of paralyzing my face. My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye and my mum would go, ‘I f***ing told you! See? You should never do that.'”

Beckinsale, promoting her new Amazon Prime action film Jolt, noted women in showbiz can’t win. “I think women are damned anyway,” she said. “You’re seen as too young, you’re too old. Where is the f**king sweet spot for women? At some point you just have to go, b**** – this is me.”

Jolt, which also stars Laverne Cox, Stanley Tucci, Susan Sarandon, and Jai Courtney, hits Amazon Prime on July 23.

