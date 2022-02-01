‘Friends’ tops poll as “Best TV Show Ever”

Warner Bros. Television

In a new poll that’s bound to get social media buzzing, Friends has been declared the “Best TV Show Ever.”

The survey of 2,000 Americans that was sponsored by YouTube TV shows 43% of respondents felt Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, and Chandler’s sitcom topped the misadventures of Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine — as Seinfeld ranked second, at 40%.

Thirty-seven percent favored Game of Thrones, while 36% said Three’s Company was their favorite — the same percentage that say Frasier always has them dropping their remotes to watch.

The Office ranked in sixth place, just ahead of M*A*S*H*, with Battlestar Galactica — original or the reboot isn’t specified — The Simpsons and The Wire rounding out the top 10.

The survey also looked into when viewers’ favorite shows were made. Nineteen percent claimed the ’80s and ’90s were prime time for television, 15% chose shows from the 2000s as their favorite, and 10% said shows from the 2010s are the best — the same percentage of those who chose the 1970s as TV’s Golden Age.

Just 7% say we’re currently experiencing the best time for TV.

