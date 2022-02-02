From bedroom wall to NFT: Farrah Fawcett’s iconic bathing suit pic gets the non-fungible treatment

MORE Management, LLC

If you’re a male of a certain age, it’s likely you had that iconic poster of Farrah Fawcett on your wall — it sold 12 million of copies, after all. Now you can relive those days in digital form.

The Farrah Fawcett Foundation announced Wednesday it would be releasing a limited edition of the famous snap, which captured the Charlie’s Angels bombshell in a red bathing suit, smiling and crowned with her famously feathered locks.

“Proceeds will be used to further the Foundation’s mission to support HPV-related cancer research, prevention and awareness,” noted the non-profit in the announcement, which dropped on what would have been Farrah’s 75th birthday.

Fawcett was diagnosed with anal cancer in September 2006. The disease spread to her liver, eventually ending her life at age 62 in 2009.

“Farrah and this image are globally recognized icons in the world of celebrity,” noted Peter Klamka, CEO of MORE Management, LLC, which is producing the NFTs. “We are beyond grateful to be part of preserving this image forever on a blockchain and bringing an entirely new audience to the NFT community,” he continued.

If you no longer have the poster but still have your paper route money saved from back in the day, the auction begins in April.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.