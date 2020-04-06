From bongos to bingo: Matthew McConaughey and family play games with senior center residents

ABC/Nicole Wilder(TEXAS) — Alright, alright, alright! The residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living center in Round Rock, Texas got quite a surprise when their Sunday game of bingo was called by none other than Matthew McConaughey.

According to local ABC affiliate KVUE-TV, the Oscar winner was asked by the facility to participate back in its Sunday bingo game back in September, and now that the native Texan is at home with his family during the COVID-19 lockdown, he used the video conferencing app Zoom to make it happen.

Video of the star, along with his mother, Mary, and his wife Camila, and their kids, calling the game — to the delight of the residents — was posted to Facebook.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.