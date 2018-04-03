“From Broadway with Love” benefit concert to be held for Parkland shooting victims

ABC/Richard Cartwright (pictured: Matthew Morrison)(FLORIDA) — Broadway and TV stars will unite for a special benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

From Broadway with Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA will take place Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Stars including Matthew Morrison, Rachel Bloom, Wayne Brady, Justin Guarini and Pentatonix’s Kirsten Maldonado will perform. There will also be a special performance by Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg’s dance troupe to honor her memory, and several other Stoneman Douglas students will perform songs they’ve written themselves.

Money raised will be donated to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and Shine MSD, which benefits arts advocacy in the Parkland community. According to the event’s website, around 10,000 tickets have been donated to the families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff.

Tickets to the general public are on sale now.

Previous From Broadway with Love concerts were staged after the Pulse nightclub and Sandy Hook shootings.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.