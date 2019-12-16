'Frozen 2' becomes the sixth Disney film to top $1 billion in 2019

Walt Disney Studios(NEW YORK) — Frozen 2 has grabbed an estimated $1.032 billion at the worldwide box office as of Sunday, becoming the sixth Disney film of 2019 to cross the $1 billion plateau.

The film, which joins Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Captain Marvel in the $1 billion club, is also the third Disney Animation movie to top $1 billion and currently ranks as the seventh-biggest animated feature of all time.

The sequel to 2013’s Frozen, featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, is now the eighth-highest grossing movie of the year, delivering an estimated $366.5 million here in the states and $666 million overseas.

A week ago, Disney became the first studio in history to surpass $10 billion at the worldwide box office. However, the company will see that amount soar even higher with the hotly anticipated release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — the final chapter in the Skywalker saga — on Friday.

