'Frozen 2' delivers a cool $127 million to top the weekend box office

Walt Disney Studios(NEW YORK) — As expected, Disney’s Frozen 2 iced the competition — delivering an estimated $127 million in its opening weekend. That makes it the highest non-summer animated opening ever and the fifth largest November opening of all-time, beating the $125 million opening for 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Overseas, the sequel to 2013’s Frozen, featuring Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad reprising their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf respectively, debuted with an estimated $223.2 million for a global haul of around $350 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

As for the weekend’s other new major releases, the Tom Hanks-led A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod, grabbed an estimated $13.5 million for a third place finish, ahead of the cop drama 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman, which landed in fourth place with an estimated $9.2 million.

Last week’s box office champ, Ford v Ferrari, dropped to second place, earning an estimated $16 million.

Midway, the drama based on the true story of the titular World War II battle rounded out the top five, delivering an estimated $4.7 million in its third week of release.

In limited release, Dark Waters, the legal thriller starring Mark Ruffalo, earned an estimated $110,000 from four locations, for a $27,500 per theater percentage.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Frozen 2, $127 million

2. Ford v Ferrari, $16 million

3. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, $13.5 million

4. 21 Bridges, $9.3 million

5. Midway, $4.7 million

6. Playing With Fire, $4.7 million

7. The Good Liar, $3.375 million

8. Charlie’s Angels, $3.175 million

9. Last Christmas, $3 million

10. Joker, $2.8 million