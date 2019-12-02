'Frozen 2' feasts on the competition with record-breaking $123.7 million Thanksgiving weekend

Walt Disney Studios(NEW YORK) — Disney’s Frozen 2 served up a couple of Thanksgiving weekend box office records, delivering estimated grosses of $85.2 million over the three-day and $123.7 million for the five-day, respectively. On top of that, the CGI-animated feature has now grossed over $287 million in its first 10 days of release, trailing Incredibles 2 by just under $63 million over the same 10-day period. Frozen 2 is now the 17th highest grossing animated film ever.

Overseas, the film added an estimated $163.8 million over the three-day weekend, for a total of $451 million, and has already topped its predecessor in several countries, including China. Its worldwide tally now stands at $738.6 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The weekend’s two new releases also have a reason to be thankful. Rian Johnson’s whodunnit, Knives Out — starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson — posted the 16th largest five-day Thanksgiving opening ever. It topped expectations, with an estimated $27 million over the three-day and $41.7 million over the five-day for a second place finish.

Queen & Slim, the romantic thriller from Lena Waithe, starring Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith, also opened strong, rounding out the top five with an estimated $11.7 million for the three-day weekend and $15.8 over the five-day.

Ford v Ferrari landed in third place in its third week of release with an estimated $13.2 and $19 million for the three-day and five-day, respectively. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood delivered an estimated $11.8 million for the three-day and $17.3 million over the long holiday weekend, for a fourth place finish.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Frozen 2, $85.2 million

2. Knives Out, $27 million

3. Ford v Ferrari, $13.2 million

4. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, $11.8 million

5. Queen & Slim, $11.7 million

6. 21 Bridges, $5.8 million

7. Playing With Fire, $4.2 million

8. Midway, $3.957 million

9. Joker, $2 million

10. Last Christmas, $1.98 million