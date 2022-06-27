‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin pushed to ground by LAPD during protest

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a video circulating online over the weekend, Full House star Jodie Sweetin was seen being pushed to the ground by Los Angeles police during a protest over the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The clip shows Sweetin being grabbed and shoved by LAPD officers at the Saturday rally. She’s quickly helped to her feet by fellow protestors.

On Sunday, the actress reshared a posting of the video, commenting, “Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right…”

She also released a statement through her publicist, saying, “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

The statement continued, “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

