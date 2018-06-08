FX announces that “Atlanta” will return for third season

(L-R) Brian Tyree Henry, Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz – Courtesy Robin Lori for FX Networks(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready to return to the ATL because FX announced Thursday that Donald Glover’s hit show Atlanta has been renewed for a third season.

The news comes after a successful second season, titled Atlanta Robbin’ Season, which saw strong ratings throughout its run.

“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” FX Network president Nick Grad said in a statement. “With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

The critically acclaimed show follows two cousins — Ear Marks, played by Glover, and Alfred Miles, played by Brian Tyree Henry — as they navigate the rap community in Atlanta.

Last year, Glover won Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Atlanta is expected to make another strong presence at this year’s Emmys.

