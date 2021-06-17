FX celebrating ‘Pose’ and Pride Month with special marathon

FX

FX will air a special marathon of Pose, with episodes curated by creator Ryan Murphy, starting Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The Pose for Pride special event will feature episodes from the recently concluded third and final season of the Emmy-winning series, as well as “special behind-the-scenes footage and vignettes” about the groundbreaking drama and its creators.

The event comes not only to celebrate the series, but also Pride Month.

The show starred Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winner Billy Porter, as well as Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, and Indya Moore. It shed new light on New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ drag ball culture in the ’80s and ’90s.

Pose featured the largest cast of trans actors in television history and the most LGBTQ+ cast and crew of any television show in history. According to the network, over Pose‘s three seasons, the show featured nearly 300 trans cast and crew — everyone from executive producers to background actors and production assistants — as well as roughly 100 LGBTQ+ characters.

Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for FX Networks, ABC, and Freeform said in the announcement, “We want to take a night to showcase Pose and shine a light on its historic track record of LGBTQ+ inclusion. The final season capped off an extraordinary story and cemented Pose’s legacy as one of the most important shows ever made.”

