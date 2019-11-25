Gabrielle Union will not return as judge for 'America's Got Talent'

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Gabrielle Union has officially parted ways with NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

According to Variety, Union, who serves as a judge on the hit competition series, will not be returning for the upcoming 2020 season, nor will fellow judge Julianne Hough. The two joined the panel earlier this year as replacements for longtime judges Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, and model-host Heidi Klum.

A source tells Variety that executive producer and judge Simon Cowell, comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews are all expected to come back to the series for its 15th season.



It appears that Union is taking the news in stride. The actress, who’s currently working on the second season of her Spectrum series L.A.’s Finest, has also been enjoying some much-needed family time.

“We’re DEFINITELY Gonna Need More Wine,” Union wrote Monday, sharing a photo of her holding her adorable baby, Kaavia James, in her arm as she uses the other hand to drink a glass of wine. She added the hashtags “#DiningWithBabies #BringOnThanksgiving to the post.