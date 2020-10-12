Gal Gadot and 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins reuniting for 'Cleopatra'

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Gal Gadot will be reuniting with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra, the upcoming historical biopic from Paramount Pictures, according to Deadline.

Gadot will play the titular Queen of Egypt, the role made famous by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1963 classic.

“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time,” Gadot tweeted of the film on Sunday. “Can’t be more grateful about this A team.”

Gadot and Jenkins recently completed Wonder Woman 1984, which just saw its release pushed to Christmas Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By George Costantino

