Gal Gadot teases that her children will make a cameo in the next ‘Wonder Woman’ movie

Gal Gadot is set to return in Wonder Woman 3 and, as hinted by the actress, so are her children.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Gadot was asked if there’s a chance her husband and their three kids will make a cameo in the upcoming movie.

“Well, we might,” she replied, but declined to say for certain. “They can get used to it. It’s a nice souvenir in each movie they’re going to be older and older.”

Gadot, 36, shares three daughters with husband Yaron Varsano: 10-year-old Alma, four-year-old Maya, and Daniella, who was born in June.

The Red Notice actress said she doesn’t take her family’s cameos lightly, adding that she is always thinking back to what her husband told her after Alma was born.

“He told me, ‘It’s for you to choose, but just think about what kind of example you want to set for her,'” she recalled. “So I just think about it as a win-win and of course something’s always got to give. We can’t be just perfect, but the only thing we can do is just give our best and do our best.”

The recently confirmed Wonder Woman 3, which is rumored to be the third and final installment, will also star original TV Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. A release date has yet to be announced.

