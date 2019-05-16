'Game of Thrones' fans calling for season eight do-over with “competent writers”

HBO/Helen Sloan(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILERS AHEAD) A number of Game of Thrones fans apparently aren’t happy with the direction of the show’s eighth and final season, and they’re calling for a remake with better writers.

A Change.org petition has surfaced, urging HBO to “remake Game of Thrones season eight with competent writers.”

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” reads the petition, referring to the drama’s showrunners. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

As of 3:00 am. ET Thursday, the petition’s collected over 240,000 signatures and climbing fast — far more than the 200,000 signature goal set by its creator.

Fan reaction to last Sunday’s penultimate episode, titled “The Bells,” was divided after Emilia Clark’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, and her dragon rained fire down upon King’s Landing after the city surrendered — an action many fans said came out of proverbial left field for the character.

However, that was only the straw that broke the dragon’s back for many viewers, who have complained about the season being rushed in general, with many characters engaging in questionable acts. They also complained that that episode three, “The Long Night,” was too dark — literally. And, of course, there was the Starbucks-style coffee cup that appeared in a scene from episode four, “The Last of the Starks.”

Game of Thrones‘ series finale airs Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m.

