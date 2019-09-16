'Game of Thrones,' 'Free Solo' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' big winners at 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Helen Sloan/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — Game of Thrones was the big winner at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, taking home 10 awards total. The awards were handed out on Saturday and Sunday night.

National Geographic’s sports documentary Free Solo made a clean sweep, winning all seven awards for which it was nominated, tying HBO’s Chernobyl for second-most Emmy wins this weekend. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was right behind with six total wins.

Anthony Bourdain landed two posthumous wins for his CNN series Parts Unknown, with Netflix’s Queer Eye and Our Planet, along with HBO’s Leaving Neverland, also walking away winners.

Bradley Whitford became the first man to win in the comedy and drama categories, nabbing Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Commander Joseph Lawrence in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. He previously won for his comedic role in Transparent in 2015.

Cherry Jones took home the drama award for her role as Holly in The Handmaid’s Tale, while Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby each won for their guest appearances as Sophia Lennon and Lenny Bruce, respectively, in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Norman Lear, at age 97, became the oldest Emmy winner in history with a victory in the category of Outstanding Variety Special — Live for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In the Family and The Jeffersons.

A full list of winners is available at Emmys.com.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards airs live the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles September 22 on Fox.

