'Game of Thrones', 'Gianni' or 'Genius' — which shows will take home Emmys tonight?

NBCUniversal(LOS ANGELES) — The 70th annual Emmy Awards, hosted this year by SNL’s Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, air Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC — and competition in this year of so-called “peak TV” is stiff in the major categories.

For the first time, Netflix is going into the Emmys with more nominations than HBO: 112 to HBO’s 108. HBO had had the most nominations of any network for seventeen years straight. There’s also a chance for some more history to be made.

Both Tracee Ellis-Ross and Issa Rae are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for, respectively, black-ish and Insecure. If either one of them wins, it would be the first comedy actress win for a black woman since 1981.

Meanwhile, Sandra Oh is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve, and she’s the first Asian woman nominated in this category. A win would be equally historic.

As for the guys, last year, Sterling K. Brown made history when he became the first black actor to win Best Actor in a Drama. He could repeat this year, but he’s up against Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris, Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us, and Jason Bateman, for his Netflix show Ozark.

In the comedy series category, nobody’s had a better year than Atlanta creator and previous Emmy winner Donald Glover, who’s also a movie star and a Grammy-winning recording artist. Also in the running: Bill Hader’s HBO’s series Barry, previous winner Curb Your Enthusiasm, Silicon Valley, and Netflix’s GLOW and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Also coming on strong: Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned lead Rachel Brosnahan a Best Actress Emmy last year.

Could last year’s Outstanding Drama winner The Handmaid’s Tale, repeat? Some fans griped that dystopian drama suffered a bit of a sophomore slump. If so, that possibly could pave the way for NBC’s powerhouse This Is Us, Netflix’s Stranger Things, or HBO’s Westworld in the drama category, but The Crown and Game of Thrones are also in that mix.

And then there’s FX’s recently-ended drama The Americans, which has won acclaim, but no major category Emmys…yet. With four nominations this time around — including Outstanding Drama and Best Actor and Actress for co-stars and real-life partners Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell — the show many finally be due.

Here’s the list of nominees in the major categories. A full list can be found here:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

William H. Macy – Shameless

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney – Mom

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace And Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy – The Crown

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Ed Harris – Westworld

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series:

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Laura Dern – The Tale

Michelle Dockery – Godless

Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series:

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Jesse Plemons – “USS Callister” (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Americans (FX)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

