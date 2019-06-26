'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington thanks fans for setting up charity fundraiser in his honor

Helen Sloan/HBO(LONDON) — Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington is helping his fans to reach their charitable goals.

The actor donated nearly $10,000 to a fundraiser set up by GoT fans in his honor, with proceeds going to the U.K. charity Royal Mencap Society, which supports people with learning disabilities. His contribution helped the fundraiser reach its goal of £50,000 — approximately $63,000.

Fans launched the donation page on JustGiving.com earlier this month as a way of showing support for Harington and one of his favorite charities. Following the end of Game of Thrones, the actor had checked into a wellness facility in Connecticut to receive treatment for “personal issues.”

Harington attached a note of gratitude to his donation, writing, “To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you.”

He continued, “This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive…how generous of all of you.”

“Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause,” he added. “With love and respect from beyond the wall…Kit x.”

