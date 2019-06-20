'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner says her dad was “beyond pleased” she married Joe Jonas

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO(LOS ANGELES) — Sophie Turner had her father’s blessing before marrying Joe Jonas.

In a new episode of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s The HFPA in Conversation podcast, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress says her dad was “beyond pleased” that she wed a musician.

“Well, he’s getting into the Jonas Brothers,” the Game of Thrones star says. “I don’t think they were his demographic! But he’s getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.”

She adds, “So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, ‘You have to marry a rugby player or a musician!’ So I got one of them right.”

Sophie and Joe tied the knot on May 1 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. They plan on having a more formal ceremony in France sometime this summer.

Sophie admits she’s still getting used to calling Joe “husband.”

“I keep going from boyfriend, to fiancé, to husband, I can’t figure out what to say!” she says. “It’s early days but we’re very happy.”

