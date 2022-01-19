Gaspard Ulliel, award-winning ‘Hannibal Rising’ and ‘Moon Knight’ star, dead in ski accident at 37

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Gaspard Ulliel, an award-winning French actor who starred in the acclaimed film A Very Long Engagement and the prequel Hannibal Rising, has died after a skiing accident, reports The Guardian.

The actor, who will appear in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel show Moon Knight was 37.

Quoting French media outlet France Bleu, the Guardian noted Ulliel collided with another skier in the Alps, but later died of head trauma after being airlifted to a hospital.

The actor was a favorite among voters for the Cesar, the French film equivalent of the Oscars, first winning a Promising Young Actor trophy for his role in 2004’s A Very Long Engagement, and later its Best Actor prize for the 2016 Xavier Dolan film It’s Only the End of the World.

Ulliel’s passing was mourned on Twitter by France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex, who said the actor, “grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him.”

Ulliel, who will appear as Midnight Man opposite Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Moon Knight, leaves behind a 6-year-old son Orso with his model and singer girlfriend Gaëlle Piétri.

