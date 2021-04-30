George Clooney discusses turning 60, teaching his kids charitable values

ABC

George Clooney lends his support to a number of charities and foundations, and he’s thinks it’s never too early to pass those values onto his kids.

Clooney recently teamed up with a number of stars — including Yvette Nicole Brown and Jodie Foster — to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Motion Picture & Television Fund this week, and during a press conference, Clooney told Entertainment Tonight how he and his wife, Amal Clooney, are teaching their three-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, to give back.

“Well, you try [to instill charitable values]. They’re not quite four yet so they don’t [understand],” says the 59-year-old actor. “My kids will always say, they’ll pick up a toy and they’ll go, ‘This is for the poor people.’ And I go, ‘Good. OK, so let’s put it in the basket and we’ll take it to the poor people.’ And then there’s this shock on their face when reality hits.”

“My parents always taught me that the best things you could do [is] challenge people in power and look out for people who aren’t in power and those kinds of things,” he added.

George also shared his thoughts on turning 60 next Thursday.

“I’m not thrilled with it but it’s better than dead,” he joked. “So I’ll take it. I got two options.”

Clooney will next be seen in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise, opposite Julia Roberts, filming later this year in Queensland, Australia. The Oceans 11 stars will reunite, this time as a pair of execs on a joint mission to prevent their lovestruck daughter from repeating their past mistakes.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.