George Clooney flaunts his Flowbee skills on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Sure, he sold his Casamigos tequila brand for a billion bucks, but to look like a million, George Clooney turns to his trusty Flowbee for his haircuts.

The “as seen on TV” gadget has been his go-to hair cutting tool for years, the two-time Oscar winner recently revealed, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he demonstrated his skills.

He and Kimmel both had one of the gadgets, and Clooney taught him the basics. “You turn the vacuum on, turn the buzzer on, and you go to town!” Clooney shouted over the din of the vacuum during the socially-distanced, in-studio visit.

Clooney explained he had his assistant first buy him the informercial device 20 years ago, to which Kimmel quipped, “People who have assistants shouldn’t be Flowbee-ing their hair.”

The 59-year-old actor, director and producer said after years of use, his original Flowbee “broke down, and then you couldn’t get them for a while,” he told Kimmel.

Whether Clooney’s affinity for the DIY hair-cutting tool causes a run on the Flowbees remains to be seen.

Clooney’s next film, the sci-fi drama The Midnight Sky, debuts on Netflix December 23.





By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.