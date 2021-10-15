Get a closer look at Jason, Freddy, Chucky, and more with Shudder’s ‘Behind the Monsters’

Shudder

The thriller streaming service Shudder will soon serve an up-close and personal look at some of movies’ scariest baddies, perfect for Halloween viewing.

Behind the Monsters examines the nightmare fuel from the films A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween, Child’s Play, Hellraiser, and of course, Candyman.

The docuseries drops a new installment each Wednesday, premiering October 27 with a deep dive into Michael Myers from Halloween.

The next episodes explore Candyman‘s titular villain; Chucky, the murderous doll from Child’s Play; Friday the 13th‘s hockey mask-wearing Jason Voorhees; and Hellraiser‘s demonic Pinhead.

