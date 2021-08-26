Get a first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Di in teaser to ‘Spencer’

NEON Films

NEON Films has released a teaser-trailer to Spencer, the film that has Kristen Stewart portraying Princess Diana.

Set to a choral version of Lou Reed‘s “Perfect Day,” the clip juxtaposes servants laying out royal finery for a sumptuous holiday dinner with Stewart’s Diana, tearfully looking at herself in a bathroom mirror.

“Ma’am?” a servant knocks at the door. “They’re waiting for you.”

Diana is shown hurrying down a hallway to dutifully make an appearance with the other guests at the table, looking unsteady as she does.

As previously reported, Spencer takes place in the 1990s and will have Stewart playing Diana over a crucial Christmas holiday during which she plotted her divorce from Prince Charles and began charting a life away from the British royal family.

The snippets shown in the teaser get increasingly frantic, with Diana literally spinning out of control.

“They know everything,” a woman tells Diana.

“They don’t,” is her Stewart’s somber reply.

The synopsis from production company NEON reads, “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Princess Diana was killed August 31, 1997 in a car crash in Paris that was caused in part by a high-speed pursuit by paparazzi. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, were also killed. Paul was later found to have been driving drunk. A bodyguard survived the crash.

Spencer debuts November 5 from director Pablo Larrain, who previously called the shots on Natalie Portman‘s Oscar-nominated 2016 Jacqueline Kennedy biopic, Jackie.

