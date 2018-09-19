'Get Out' coming to theaters with a live orchestra band starting this month

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele’s Get Out is headed back to theaters– but this time with a heart pounding twist.



The social thriller is set to go on a live-concert tour at select theaters with Get Out composer Michael Abel’s score performed by an live orchestra band.



The upcoming performances currently scheduled are: September 20 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; October 28 at The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY; and November 8 at The State Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The film, which won Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, follows a young African American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate and gradually becomes ensnared in a sinister plot — which is the real reason for his invitation.

Information on how to purchase tickets for an upcoming performance can be found on the respective theater’s websites.

