“Get Out” the knife: Jordan Peele plans Amazon docu-series about Lorena Bobbit

The Oscar-winning director of Get Out is creating a four-part docu-series for Amazon about Lorena Bobbit, the Virginia woman who in 1993 notoriously cut off her husband’s member with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping.

Following her attack on her then-husband John Wayne Bobbitt, Lorena threw the member in a field; it was eventually surgically reattached. Lorena, who claimed her husband abused her during their marriage, was found not guilty by reason of insanity. The couple divorced in 1995.

The docu-series, titled Lorena, will cover the incident — which made Bobbit a household name — as well as the media frenzy that followed.

“When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt,’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full-blown media spectacle,” said Peele in a statement. “With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse and her demand for justice. This is Lorena’s story, and we’re honored to help her tell it.”

The series will be produced under Jordan’s Monkeypaw production company.

This is the latest project for the director, who is also producing the 1970s-set drama The Hunt, as well as the crime thriller Black Klansman, along with Spike Lee. He’s also working on a reboot of The Twilight Zone that has been picked up by CBS All Access.

