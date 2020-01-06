Gigi Hadid is almost too excited that she’s been summoned for jury duty

Gigi Hadid/Instagram(NEW YORK) — Most people complain or curse at the prospect of being summoned for jury duty. Other people, like Gigi Hadid, relish the opportunity.

On Sunday, the model happily updated fans on her Instagram stories that, “This week a dream came true.” The 24-year-old eagerly revealed the good news using bold white letters against a pink, purple, and blue back splash.

In all caps, the model ecstatically announced, “I’ve been summoned for jury duty, y’all.” She then adorably added in parenthesis, “not sure why this shocked me so much?”

While being a celebrity may get one out of sitting through a trial as an impartial member of the court, that doesn’t exempt one from being summoned. All American citizens over the age of 18 are eligible for jury duty.

Hadid, who was born in Los Angeles, actually thanked the State of New York for choosing her for the special honor.

For those thinking she’s being sarcastic, the model hilariously added, “My mom and @vesperw seemed concerned by my genuine excitement.”

However, while jazzed about the news, the fashion model sheepishly admitted, “I realize it will prob suck” before begging fans to, “Let me dream.”

That said, imagine how the people in the same jury pool as Hadid will react when she shows up for her due diligence.

