'Glass' scares up $40.58 million opening to top MLK weekend box office

Universal(HOLLYWOOD) — Glass fell short of expectations, but still managed to top the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend box office with and estimated $40.58 million between Friday and Sunday.

The the third and final installment in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable series, which stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy is now the fourth largest January opening of all-time. It’s expected to deliver another $47 million, putting it on track to deliver the third largest Martin Luther King weekend performance of all-time. Overseas, Glass earned an estimated $48.5 million.

The Upside dropped to second place in its second week of release, earning an estimated $15.67 million over the three-day, with expectations of exceeding 19 million over the four-day weekend.

The biggest surprise this weekend was the Japanese anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It’s estimated $10.65 million haul currently puts in third place, slightly ahead of Aquaman — which finished in fourth place with an estimated $10 million. However, Broly‘s results haven’t officially been released, so there’s a chance the two films could end up trading places.

Meanwhile, Aquaman added an estimated $14.3 million overseas, bringing the international tally to just over $759 million and $1.06 billion worldwide. It’s just a little over $21 million shy of The Dark Knight Rises, and is expected become the highest grossing worldwide release among DC Comics adaptations.

Rounding out the top five was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, bringing in an estimated $7.25 million for the three-day, with a shot at topping 9 million for the four-day weekend. It’s worldwide earnings now stand at upwards of $322 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Glass, $40.58 million

2. The Upside, $15.67 million

3. Dragon Ball Super: Broly, $10.65 million

4. Aquaman, $10.3 million

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, $7.25 million

6. A Dog’s Way Home, $7.1 million

7. Escape Room, $5.27 million

8. Mary Poppins Returns, $5.2 million

9. Bumblebee, $4.66 million

10. On the Basis of Sex, $3.96 million

