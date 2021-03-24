‘Glee’ cast to reunite at GLAAD Awards in tribute to Naya Rivera

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of Fox’s former phenomenon Glee will reunite at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in tribute to former cast mate, the late Naya Rivera.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the show, was 33 when she died in an drowning accident last July.

Former Glee stars Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz will reunite to salute Rivera.

Interestingly, Lea Michele, who famously weathered headlines that she was a diva on the show, apparently isn’t included.

Demi Lovato, who played Rivera’s girlfriend Dani on the show, will introduce the tribute.

Niecy Nash hosts the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8 on GLAAD’s YouTube channel.

Special guests will include Emmy winners Sterling K. Brown, Dan Levy, and Laverne Cox, as well as My Rainey‘s co-star Colman Domingo and Happiest Season director Clea DuVall, among others.

The ceremony gets underway on Thursday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

By Stephen Iervolino

