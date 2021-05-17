Glenn Close, Jake Gyllenhaal, Leslie Uggams and more to unite for ‘Show of Titles’ musical benefit for Actors Fund

ABC

Stars of stage and screen including Glenn Close, Leslie Uggams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Patrick Wilson and more will be taking the stage next month at a unique livestreamed musical benefit for the Actors Fund.

According to Deadline, the event, called Show of Titles, will have the stars singing classic songs from nine decades of Broadway productions, including Lady Be Good and The Light in the Piazza.

Other stars who will take part include Hamilton‘s Philippa Soo, Kelsey Grammer, Candice Bergen, Bryan Cranston, Phylicia Rashad, Ben Vereen, and BD Wong.

Tickets go on sale May 17 for $29, with all proceeds donated to The Actor’s Fund.

The Actors Fund has donated $21 million to COVID-strapped performers since the pandemic all but shut down the entire entertainment industry. A recent survey from the organization showed 76% of its members reported loss of income during the pandemic shutdowns; 50% lost full-time work, and of those, 26% say they don’t know if they’re getting their jobs back.

Sixty-two percent reported losing part-time work in the industry, while 40% said they faced food insecurity, and 28% fell behind on their rent or mortgage.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.