Go behind the scenes with 'Bond 25' in Jamaica

MGM(JAMAICA) — Despite recent on-set mishaps, Bond 25 appears to be moving along just fine.

The production released a one-minute behind-the-scenes video Tuesday showing Daniel Craig and company on location in Jamaica. In addition to quick shots of Craig’s James Bond and the Caribbean nightlife, we see glimpses of Jeffrey Wright as Bond’s old pal Felix Leiter and a new character played by Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch.

The film, directed by Cary Fukunaga, picks up with 007 enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica after leaving active service. But of course he gets pulled back in when Felix asks for his help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

Bond 25 has had some setbacks in a recent weeks. Last month, shooting was paused after Craig sustained an ankle injury on set. Then, a few weeks later, a crew member suffered a “minor injury” during the filming of a “controlled explosion.”

And earlier this week, The Independent reports a man was arrested and charged with voyeurism for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a women’s bathroom at England’s Pinewood Studios, where Bond is currently in production.

The film, which doesn’t yet have an official title, is still on track to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

