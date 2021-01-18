'Godzilla vs. King Kong' stomps forward in WB's 2021 release schedule

HBO Max/Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — While studios have been holding back films in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has actually fast-tracked the premiere Godzilla vs. King Kong, according to Variety.

The film will now drop two months earlier, on March 26, instead of May 21, simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

The movie is the third in a trilogy of a WB’s “Montserverse,” following the success of 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and again follows the mysterious Monarch corporation’s investigation of the earth-shaking titans, with humanity hanging in the balance as these two legendary creatures go head-to-head.

Godzilla vs. Kong producer, Legendary Entertainment, recently settled a dispute with the Warner Bros. over its surprise decision to release its 2021 movies both in theaters and on HBO Max — after blocking Netflix’s $250 million bid to buy the monster movie. HBO and Legendary have since settled their differences.

The film stars returning Godzilla players Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.